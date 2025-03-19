Iowa State faces Princeton in First 4 matchup

Princeton Tigers (21-7, 12-3 Ivy League) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (22-11, 13-7 Big 12)

South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -4.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State takes on Princeton in the First Four round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Cyclones’ record in Big 12 play is 13-7, and their record is 9-4 against non-conference opponents. Iowa State leads the Big 12 with 27.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Addy Brown averaging 6.6.

The Tigers’ record in Ivy League play is 12-3. Princeton is second in the Ivy League with 21.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Fadima Tall averaging 4.7.

Iowa State makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.7 percentage points higher than Princeton has allowed to its opponents (37.6%). Princeton averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Iowa State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Audi Crooks is scoring 23.2 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Cyclones. Brown is averaging 16.5 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 44.6% over the past 10 games.

Ashley Chea is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 12.5 points and 3.6 assists. Skye Belker is shooting 49.5% and averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 7-3, averaging 77.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 68.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.4 points.

