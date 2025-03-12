Jackson State takes on Florida A&M in SWAC Tournament

Florida A&M Rattlers (14-16, 11-8 SWAC) vs. Jackson State Tigers (14-17, 14-4 SWAC)

College Park, Georgia; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -4.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State faces Florida A&M in the SWAC Tournament.

The Tigers have gone 14-4 against SWAC opponents, with a 0-13 record in non-conference play. Jackson State is 8-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

The Rattlers’ record in SWAC action is 11-8. Florida A&M is 6-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

Jackson State is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 43.9% Florida A&M allows to opponents. Florida A&M averages 72.0 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the 75.8 Jackson State gives up to opponents.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Florida A&M won the last meeting 76-71 on Feb. 15. Sterling Young scored 28 to help lead Florida A&M to the victory, and Shannon Grant scored 14 points for Jackson State.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayme Mitchell averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc. Daeshun Ruffin is averaging 15 points, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Roderick Coffee III is averaging 5.2 points and 3.3 assists for the Rattlers. Young is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 79.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Rattlers: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

