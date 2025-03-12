Jackson State Tigers and Grambling Tigers meet in SWAC Tournament

Grambling Tigers (15-14, 12-6 SWAC) vs. Jackson State Tigers (15-14, 13-5 SWAC)

College Park, Georgia; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State and Grambling square off in the SWAC Tournament.

The Jackson State Tigers have gone 13-5 against SWAC opponents, with a 2-9 record in non-conference play. Jackson State gives up 64.5 points and has been outscored by 5.0 points per game.

The Grambling Tigers’ record in SWAC action is 12-6. Grambling has a 4-7 record against opponents over .500.

Jackson State’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game Grambling gives up. Grambling averages 67.5 points per game, 3.0 more than the 64.5 Jackson State allows.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Tigers won 67-56 in the last matchup on Feb. 1. Diaka Berete led the Tigers with 26 points, and Douthshine Prien led the Tigers with 11 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taleah Dilworth is scoring 16.2 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Jackson State Tigers. Leianya Massenat is averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games.

Lydia Freeman is averaging 9.7 points and seven rebounds for the Grambling Tigers. Kahia Warmsley is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackson State Tigers: 7-3, averaging 63.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Grambling Tigers: 7-3, averaging 64.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

