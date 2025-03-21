Kansas State and Fairfield meet in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Fairfield Stags (28-4, 22-1 MAAC) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (26-7, 14-6 Big 12)

Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -16.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Kansas State plays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Fairfield.

The Wildcats are 14-6 against Big 12 opponents and 12-1 in non-conference play. Kansas State has a 24-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Stags are 22-1 in MAAC play. Fairfield is the leader in the MAAC scoring 11.9 fast break points per game.

Kansas State averages 79.3 points, 25.3 more per game than the 54.0 Fairfield gives up. Fairfield has shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points above the 36.7% shooting opponents of Kansas State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Serena Sundell is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Wildcats. Temira Poindexter is averaging 12.5 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Meghan Andersen is averaging 15.1 points for the Stags. Kaety L’Amoreaux is averaging 9.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Stags: 9-1, averaging 68.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.