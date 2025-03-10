Kansas State plays in Big 12 Tournament against the Arizona State

Arizona State Sun Devils (13-18, 4-16 Big 12) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (15-16, 9-11 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State plays Arizona State in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Wildcats have gone 9-11 against Big 12 teams, with a 6-5 record in non-conference play. Kansas State has a 3-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Sun Devils are 4-16 against Big 12 opponents. Arizona State allows 76.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.4 points per game.

Kansas State averages 71.3 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 76.6 Arizona State allows. Arizona State has shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points greater than the 43.4% shooting opponents of Kansas State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Sun Devils: 1-9, averaging 76.1 points, 25.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.