Kansas State Wildcats take on the Arizona State Sun Devils in Big 12 Tournament

Arizona State Sun Devils (13-18, 4-16 Big 12) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (15-16, 9-11 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -5.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State plays in the Big 12 Tournament against Arizona State.

The Wildcats have gone 9-11 against Big 12 opponents, with a 6-5 record in non-conference play. Kansas State is ninth in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 69.7 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

The Sun Devils are 4-16 against Big 12 teams. Arizona State has a 6-10 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Kansas State scores 71.3 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 76.6 Arizona State gives up. Arizona State averages 74.2 points per game, 4.5 more than the 69.7 Kansas State gives up.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Arizona State won the last matchup 66-54 on Feb. 23. Jayden Quaintance scored 18 to help lead Arizona State to the victory, and David N’Guessan scored 20 points for Kansas State.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Hausen is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 11.2 points. N’Guessan is shooting 64.1% and averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games.

BJ Freeman averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Alston Mason is averaging 16.6 points and 4.5 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Sun Devils: 1-9, averaging 76.1 points, 25.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.