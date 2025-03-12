Kennesaw State plays New Mexico State in CUSA Tournament

New Mexico State Aggies (17-14, 10-8 CUSA) vs. Kennesaw State Owls (18-13, 10-8 CUSA)

Huntsville, Alabama; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -1; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State plays in the CUSA Tournament against New Mexico State.

The Owls’ record in CUSA games is 10-8, and their record is 8-5 in non-conference games. Kennesaw State is third in the CUSA with 13.3 assists per game led by Adrian Wooley averaging 3.5.

The Aggies’ record in CUSA play is 10-8. New Mexico State ranks sixth in the CUSA with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Peter Filipovity averaging 6.0.

Kennesaw State averages 76.4 points, 10.9 more per game than the 65.5 New Mexico State allows. New Mexico State has shot at a 41.5% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 41.1% shooting opponents of Kennesaw State have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. New Mexico State won 60-49 in the last matchup on Feb. 22. Zawdie Jackson led New Mexico State with 20 points, and Simeon Cottle led Kennesaw State with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wooley is shooting 51.3% and averaging 18.5 points for the Owls. Cottle is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jackson is averaging 10.7 points and 3.2 assists for the Aggies. Filipovity is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 65.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.