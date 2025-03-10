Kent State plays in MAC Tournament against the Miami (OH)

Miami (OH) RedHawks (19-10, 11-7 MAC) vs. Kent State Golden Flashes (20-11, 12-6 MAC)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State squares off against Miami (OH) in the MAC Tournament.

The Golden Flashes’ record in MAC games is 12-6, and their record is 8-5 against non-conference opponents. Kent State is second in the MAC in rebounding averaging 35.4 rebounds. Bridget Dunn leads the Golden Flashes with 9.8 boards.

The RedHawks are 11-7 in MAC play. Miami (OH) is 8-7 against opponents over .500.

Kent State averages 73.9 points, 15.6 more per game than the 58.3 Miami (OH) allows. Miami (OH) has shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points greater than the 38.6% shooting opponents of Kent State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Babbitt is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, while averaging 11.6 points. Jenna Batsch is averaging 19.3 points, 3.2 assists and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

Maya Chandler averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Enjulina Gonzalez is shooting 43.1% and averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 6-4, averaging 68.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

RedHawks: 8-2, averaging 68.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.