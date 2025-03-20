Kentucky takes on Troy in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Troy Trojans (23-10, 16-5 Sun Belt) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (22-11, 11-9 SEC)

Milwaukee; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -11.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Kentucky faces Troy in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats have gone 11-9 against SEC opponents, with an 11-2 record in non-conference play. Kentucky ranks fifth in the SEC in rebounding averaging 34.5 rebounds. Amari Williams leads the Wildcats with 8.5 boards.

The Trojans are 16-5 in Sun Belt play. Troy ranks sixth in the Sun Belt with 13.8 assists per game led by Tayton Conerway averaging 4.7.

Kentucky averages 85.3 points, 19.9 more per game than the 65.4 Troy allows. Troy averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Kentucky allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otega Oweh is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Wildcats. Koby Brea is averaging 13.0 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Conerway is scoring 14.2 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Trojans. Myles Rigsby is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 82.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Trojans: 8-2, averaging 75.1 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

