Kentucky Wildcats and Kansas State Wildcats meet in NCAA Tournament second round

Kansas State Wildcats (27-7, 14-6 Big 12) at Kentucky Wildcats (23-7, 11-6 SEC)

Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -2.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Kentucky and No. 19 Kansas State square off in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Kentucky Wildcats are 11-6 against SEC opponents and 12-1 in non-conference play. Kentucky scores 75.8 points while outscoring opponents by 13.0 points per game.

The Kansas State Wildcats are 14-6 in Big 12 play. Kansas State scores 79.4 points and has outscored opponents by 21.4 points per game.

Kentucky makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.6 percentage points higher than Kansas State has allowed to its opponents (36.5%). Kansas State has shot at a 49.1% rate from the field this season, 13.1 percentage points higher than the 36.0% shooting opponents of Kentucky have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Georgia Amoore averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Kentucky Wildcats, scoring 19.6 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Clara Strack is averaging 15.2 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.4 blocks over the past 10 games.

Serena Sundell is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Kansas State Wildcats. Taryn Sides is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kentucky Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 7.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Kansas State Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

