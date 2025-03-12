Lamar plays SFA in Southland Tournament

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (27-5, 17-4 Southland) vs. Lamar Cardinals (22-7, 17-3 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar and SFA square off in the Southland Tournament.

The Cardinals have gone 17-3 against Southland opponents, with a 5-4 record in non-conference play. Lamar averages 68.0 points and has outscored opponents by 12.1 points per game.

The Ladyjacks are 17-4 in Southland play. SFA is second in the Southland with 35.9 rebounds per game led by Trinity Moore averaging 6.5.

Lamar scores 68.0 points, 6.1 more per game than the 61.9 SFA allows. SFA averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.9 more made shots on average than the 4.6 per game Lamar allows.

The teams square off for the third time this season. SFA won the last meeting 72-66 on Feb. 1. Faith Blackstone scored 20 to help lead SFA to the win, and Sabria Dean scored 29 points for Lamar.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dean is averaging 13.9 points and 1.6 steals for the Cardinals. KJ Walker is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Harmaine Dominguez averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Ladyjacks, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. Blackstone is shooting 41.0% and averaging 16.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, averaging 64.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.6 points per game.

Ladyjacks: 10-0, averaging 74.7 points, 37.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

