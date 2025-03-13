Lehigh Mountain Hawks and Holy Cross Crusaders play in Patriot Tournament

Holy Cross Crusaders (19-11, 12-7 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (25-6, 16-3 Patriot)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh takes on Holy Cross in the Patriot Tournament.

The Mountain Hawks are 16-3 against Patriot opponents and 9-3 in non-conference play. Lehigh ranks eighth in the Patriot with 6.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Maddie Albrecht averaging 1.2.

The Crusaders’ record in Patriot action is 12-7. Holy Cross is sixth in the Patriot scoring 61.3 points per game and is shooting 41.4%.

Lehigh averages 69.7 points, 12.6 more per game than the 57.1 Holy Cross gives up. Holy Cross averages 61.3 points per game, 3.6 more than the 57.7 Lehigh gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Mountain Hawks won 69-59 in the last matchup on Feb. 15. Ella Stemmer led the Mountain Hawks with 16 points, and Meg Cahalan led the Crusaders with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Albrecht is averaging 15.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Mountain Hawks. Stemmer is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Mary-Elizabeth Donnelly is averaging 6.8 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Crusaders. Cahalan is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 8-2, averaging 68.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Crusaders: 5-5, averaging 59.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points.

