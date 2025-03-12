Lehigh Mountain Hawks play in Patriot Tournament against the Holy Cross Crusaders

Holy Cross Crusaders (19-11, 12-7 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (25-6, 16-3 Patriot)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh and Holy Cross square off in the Patriot Tournament.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 16-3 against Patriot teams, with a 9-3 record in non-conference play. Lehigh is 21-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Crusaders’ record in Patriot play is 12-7. Holy Cross ranks second in the Patriot with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Simone Foreman averaging 5.6.

Lehigh makes 44.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than Holy Cross has allowed to its opponents (38.1%). Holy Cross has shot at a 41.4% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 39.8% shooting opponents of Lehigh have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Lehigh won 69-59 in the last matchup on Feb. 15. Ella Stemmer led Lehigh with 16 points, and Meg Cahalan led Holy Cross with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddie Albrecht is scoring 15.6 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Mountain Hawks. Stemmer is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Lindsay Berger is averaging 12.5 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Crusaders. Cahalan is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 8-2, averaging 68.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Crusaders: 5-5, averaging 59.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.