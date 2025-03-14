Liberty Flames play in CUSA Tournament against the Kennesaw State Owls

Kennesaw State Owls (19-13, 11-8 CUSA) vs. Liberty Flames (26-6, 14-5 CUSA)

Huntsville, Alabama; Friday, 12:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -7.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty and Kennesaw State play in the CUSA Tournament.

The Flames’ record in CUSA play is 14-5, and their record is 12-1 in non-conference play. Liberty is sixth in the CUSA with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Zach Cleveland averaging 4.8.

The Owls’ record in CUSA games is 11-8. Kennesaw State leads the CUSA with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Rongie Gordon averaging 2.4.

Liberty averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Kennesaw State gives up. Kennesaw State scores 14.2 more points per game (76.5) than Liberty gives up (62.3).

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Kennesaw State won the last meeting 85-80 on March 2. Simeon Cottle scored 24 to help lead Kennesaw State to the win, and Owen Aquino scored 16 points for Liberty.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cleveland is averaging 11 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Flames. Taelon Peter is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

Cottle averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 18.3 points while shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc. Adrian Wooley is shooting 50.9% and averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 9-1, averaging 73.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.