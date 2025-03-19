Lindenwood (MO) squares off against Tulsa in NIT matchup

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (17-14, 11-8 AAC) at Lindenwood (MO) Lions (21-10, 17-5 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood (MO) and Tulsa play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Lions have gone 17-5 against OVC teams, with a 4-5 record in non-conference play. Lindenwood (MO) is fourth in the OVC in team defense, giving up 65.3 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

The Golden Hurricane are 11-8 in AAC play. Tulsa is seventh in the AAC allowing 65.0 points while holding opponents to 38.5% shooting.

Lindenwood (MO) makes 43.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Tulsa has allowed to its opponents (38.5%). Tulsa averages 67.7 points per game, 2.4 more than the 65.3 Lindenwood (MO) allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ellie Brueggemann is averaging 11.8 points for the Lions. Brooke Coffey is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Hadley Periman is averaging 8.7 points, 8.9 rebounds and two blocks for the Golden Hurricane. Delanie Crawford is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 7-3, averaging 70.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 7-3, averaging 67.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 11.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.