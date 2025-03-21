Louisville Cardinals and Nebraska Cornhuskers play in the first round of NCAA Tournament

Nebraska Cornhuskers (21-11, 12-9 Big Ten) vs. Louisville Cardinals (21-10, 14-6 ACC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Friday, 6 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -2.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville faces Nebraska in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Cardinals have gone 14-6 against ACC teams, with a 7-4 record in non-conference play. Louisville has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cornhuskers are 12-9 in Big Ten play. Nebraska ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Natalie Potts averaging 2.8.

Louisville averages 72.2 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 68.4 Nebraska allows. Nebraska has shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point greater than the 44.1% shooting opponents of Louisville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Cochran is averaging 10.1 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Cardinals. Tajianna Roberts is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Alexis Markowski is shooting 47.8% and averaging 16.5 points for the Cornhuskers. Logan Nissley is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 69.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.