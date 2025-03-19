Louisville Cardinals take on Creighton Bluejays in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Creighton Bluejays (24-10, 17-6 Big East) vs. Louisville Cardinals (27-7, 20-3 ACC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Thursday, 12:15 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -2.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Louisville plays in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against Creighton.

The Cardinals’ record in ACC play is 20-3, and their record is 7-4 in non-conference games. Louisville is fourth in the ACC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by James Scott averaging 2.1.

The Bluejays’ record in Big East action is 17-6. Creighton is the Big East leader with 27.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Ryan Kalkbrenner averaging 6.3.

Louisville averages 78.6 points, 9.1 more per game than the 69.5 Creighton gives up. Creighton has shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points greater than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Louisville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Edwards is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Cardinals. Chucky Hepburn is averaging 19.0 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kalkbrenner is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 8.8 rebounds for the Bluejays. Steven Ashworth is averaging 15.0 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 77.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Bluejays: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 3.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.