Louisville takes on Nebraska in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Nebraska Cornhuskers (21-11, 12-9 Big Ten) vs. Louisville Cardinals (21-10, 14-6 ACC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Friday, 6 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -2.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville squares off against Nebraska in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Cardinals are 14-6 against ACC opponents and 7-4 in non-conference play. Louisville averages 72.2 points and has outscored opponents by 4.9 points per game.

The Cornhuskers’ record in Big Ten action is 12-9. Nebraska scores 76.0 points and has outscored opponents by 7.6 points per game.

Louisville is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 41.9% Nebraska allows to opponents. Nebraska averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Louisville gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Cochran is averaging 10.1 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Cardinals. Tajianna Roberts is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Alexis Markowski is averaging 16.5 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Alberte Rimdal is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 69.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.