LSU plays San Diego State in first round of NCAA Tournament

San Diego State Aztecs (25-9, 14-7 MWC) at LSU Tigers (28-5, 13-5 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -26.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 LSU plays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against San Diego State.

The Tigers are 13-5 against SEC opponents and 15-0 in non-conference play. LSU is third in college basketball with 14.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Aneesah Morrow averaging 5.2 offensive boards.

The Aztecs are 14-7 in MWC play. San Diego State is fourth in the MWC scoring 69.4 points per game and is shooting 43.6%.

LSU’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 5.8 per game San Diego State allows. San Diego State has shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points above the 37.2% shooting opponents of LSU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flau’jae Johnson is averaging 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Tigers. Mikaylah Williams is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games.

Naomi Panganiban is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Aztecs, while averaging 10.5 points. Veronica Sheffey is shooting 41.6% and averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 69.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

