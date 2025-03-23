Manhattan, Incarnate Word play in CBI Tournament

Incarnate Word Cardinals (17-16, 10-12 Southland) vs. Manhattan Jaspers (17-13, 12-9 MAAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan squares off against Incarnate Word in the College Basketball Invitational.

The Jaspers are 12-9 against MAAC opponents and 5-4 in non-conference play. Manhattan is fourth in the MAAC with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Masiah Gilyard averaging 3.4.

The Cardinals are 10-12 in Southland play. Incarnate Word is sixth in the Southland allowing 68.9 points while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

Manhattan is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 44.8% Incarnate Word allows to opponents. Incarnate Word averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Manhattan gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilyard is averaging 11.1 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Jaspers. Devin Dinkins is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Davion Bailey is averaging 16.5 points for the Cardinals. Dylan Hayman is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 7-3, averaging 76.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.