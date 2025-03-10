Manhattan Jaspers play in MAAC Tournament against the Canisius Golden Griffins

Canisius Golden Griffins (10-20, 9-11 MAAC) vs. Manhattan Jaspers (15-14, 9-11 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan plays in the MAAC Tournament against Canisius.

The Jaspers have gone 9-11 against MAAC opponents, with a 6-3 record in non-conference play. Manhattan leads the MAAC in rebounding, averaging 33.4 boards. Petra Juric leads the Jaspers with 6.4 rebounds.

The Golden Griffins’ record in MAAC action is 9-11. Canisius allows 65.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.7 points per game.

Manhattan’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Canisius allows. Canisius averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Manhattan allows.

The teams did not face off during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nitzan Amar is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Jaspers. Ines Gimenez Monserrat is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaela Johnson is averaging 11.4 points for the Golden Griffins. Shariah Gailes is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 5-5, averaging 59.6 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 5-5, averaging 55.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.