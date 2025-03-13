Marist Red Foxes and Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers play in MAAC Tournament

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (19-12, 12-8 MAAC) vs. Marist Red Foxes (20-9, 13-7 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Foxes -1.5; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marist faces Mount St. Mary’s in the MAAC Tournament.

The Red Foxes have gone 13-7 against MAAC teams, with a 7-2 record in non-conference play. Marist has a 4-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Mountaineers are 12-8 in MAAC play. Mount St. Mary’s is 5-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Marist’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Mount St. Mary’s gives up. Mount St. Mary’s averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Marist allows.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Mount St. Mary’s won the last meeting 62-52 on March 8. Dallas Hobbs scored 17 to help lead Mount St. Mary’s to the win, and Jackson Price scored 13 points for Marist.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Pascarelli is shooting 45.7% and averaging 15.8 points for the Red Foxes. Elijah Lewis is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jedy Cordilia is averaging 10.2 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Carmelo Pacheco is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 4-6, averaging 61.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.