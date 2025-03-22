Maryland and Norfolk State square off in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Norfolk State Spartans (30-4, 17-0 MEAC) at Maryland Terrapins (23-7, 13-6 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terrapins -16.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Maryland plays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Norfolk State.

The Terrapins have gone 13-6 against Big Ten teams, with a 10-1 record in non-conference play. Maryland ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Christina Dalce averaging 3.7.

The Spartans are 17-0 against MEAC opponents. Norfolk State averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 26-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Maryland makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.2 percentage points higher than Norfolk State has allowed to its opponents (36.4%). Norfolk State averages 5.1 more points per game (74.4) than Maryland allows to opponents (69.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Shyanne Sellers is averaging 14.1 points and 4.2 assists for the Terrapins. Kaylene Smikle is averaging 18.1 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 45.5% over the last 10 games.

Diamond Johnson is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 19.2 points, six rebounds, 4.1 assists and 3.6 steals. Kierra Wheeler is shooting 53.8% and averaging 15.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 7-3, averaging 78.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Spartans: 10-0, averaging 80.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 15.1 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.6 points.

