Maryland takes on Grand Canyon in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Grand Canyon Antelopes (26-7, 16-3 WAC) vs. Maryland Terrapins (25-8, 15-7 Big Ten)

Seattle; Friday, 4:35 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terrapins -10.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Maryland squares off against Grand Canyon in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Terrapins have gone 15-7 against Big Ten opponents, with a 10-1 record in non-conference play. Maryland averages 81.7 points while outscoring opponents by 14.7 points per game.

The Antelopes are 16-3 in WAC play. Grand Canyon is third in the WAC allowing 69.1 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

Maryland averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Grand Canyon gives up. Grand Canyon has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of Maryland have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Kobi Gillespie is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Terrapins, while averaging 14.7 points, five assists and 1.8 steals. Derik Queen is averaging 19.4 points and 10.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Rayshon Harrison averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. JaKobe Coles is shooting 51.7% and averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 8-2, averaging 79.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Antelopes: 9-1, averaging 79.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.