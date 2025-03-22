Maryland Terrapins and Colorado State Rams square off in NCAA Tournament second round

Colorado State Rams (26-9, 19-4 MWC) vs. Maryland Terrapins (26-8, 15-7 Big Ten)

Seattle; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terrapins -7.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Maryland takes on Colorado State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Terrapins’ record in Big Ten play is 15-7, and their record is 11-1 against non-conference opponents. Maryland ranks fourth in the Big Ten in rebounding averaging 34.0 rebounds. Derik Queen paces the Terrapins with 9.2 boards.

The Rams are 19-4 against MWC opponents. Colorado State has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Maryland scores 81.6 points, 14.4 more per game than the 67.2 Colorado State allows. Colorado State has shot at a 47.8% clip from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points greater than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Maryland have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Queen is averaging 16.2 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Terrapins. Ja’Kobi Gillespie is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Nique Clifford is averaging 18.9 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Rams. Kyan Evans is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 8-2, averaging 78.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Rams: 10-0, averaging 77.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.