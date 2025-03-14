Maryland Terrapins play in Big Ten Tournament against the Illinois Fighting Illini

Illinois Fighting Illini (21-11, 13-8 Big Ten) vs. Maryland Terrapins (24-7, 14-6 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terrapins -1.5; over/under is 159

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Maryland and No. 24 Illinois square off in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Terrapins have gone 14-6 against Big Ten teams, with a 10-1 record in non-conference play. Maryland ranks fourth in the Big Ten in rebounding with 34.5 rebounds. Julian Reese paces the Terrapins with 9.3 boards.

The Fighting Illini’s record in Big Ten action is 13-8. Illinois ranks second in college basketball with 27.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Tomislav Ivisic averaging 6.0.

Maryland averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Illinois gives up. Illinois averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Maryland allows.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Terrapins won 91-70 in the last matchup on Jan. 24. Reese led the Terrapins with 27 points, and Kasparas Jakucionis led the Fighting Illini with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derik Queen is scoring 15.7 points per game with 9.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Terrapins. Rodney Rice is averaging 16.2 points over the past 10 games.

Jakucionis is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Will Riley is averaging 15.7 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 8-2, averaging 77.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 6-4, averaging 82.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.