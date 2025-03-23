Maryland Terrapins square off against the Alabama Crimson Tide in second round

Alabama Crimson Tide (24-8, 10-7 SEC) at Maryland Terrapins (24-7, 13-6 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Monday, 5 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -1.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Maryland plays No. 21 Alabama in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Terrapins’ record in Big Ten games is 13-6, and their record is 11-1 against non-conference opponents. Maryland is second in the Big Ten scoring 80.0 points while shooting 46.5% from the field.

The Crimson Tide are 10-7 in SEC play. Alabama has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Maryland averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 5.1 per game Alabama gives up. Alabama scores 9.1 more points per game (78.4) than Maryland gives up (69.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaylene Smikle is averaging 17.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Terrapins. Sarah Te-Biasu is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Aaliyah Nye is shooting 45.4% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, while averaging 15.3 points. Sarah Ashlee Barker is averaging 17.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 7-3, averaging 78.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.