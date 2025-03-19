Masogayo leads Colorado against SE Louisiana after 22-point outing

SE Louisiana Lions (26-5, 20-2 Southland) at Colorado Buffaloes (20-12, 11-10 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts SE Louisiana after Jade Masogayo scored 22 points in Colorado’s 69-62 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

Colorado ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 16.1 assists per game led by Kindyll Wetta averaging 5.2.

SE Louisiana has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Colorado scores 68.8 points, 16.5 more per game than the 52.3 SE Louisiana gives up. SE Louisiana averages 65.6 points per game, 0.3 more than the 65.3 Colorado gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Masogayo is scoring 12.5 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Buffaloes. Lior Garzon is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

Arianna Patton is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 5.6 points. Alexius Horne is averaging 12.5 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Lions: 8-2, averaging 60.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 12.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.