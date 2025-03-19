McDaniel and JMU host Davidson

Davidson Wildcats (19-13, 14-6 A-10) at James Madison Dukes (28-5, 19-1 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: JMU faces Davidson after Peyton McDaniel scored 24 points in JMU’s 86-79 loss to the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

JMU is third in the Sun Belt scoring 73.6 points while shooting 43.1% from the field.

Davidson scores 63.1 points while outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game.

JMU makes 43.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Davidson has allowed to its opponents (38.8%). Davidson averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game JMU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: McDaniel is shooting 44.9% and averaging 16.5 points for the Dukes. Kseniia Kozlova is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Millie Prior is averaging 5.1 points and six rebounds for the Wildcats. Charlise Dunn is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 9-1, averaging 76.9 points, 39.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 59.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.