Memphis meets Tulane in AAC Tournament

Tulane Green Wave (18-13, 13-6 AAC) vs. Memphis Tigers (27-5, 17-2 AAC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -9; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Memphis plays in the AAC Tournament against Tulane.

The Tigers have gone 17-2 against AAC teams, with a 10-3 record in non-conference play. Memphis is fourth in the AAC with 14.6 assists per game led by PJ Haggerty averaging 3.8.

The Green Wave are 13-6 in AAC play. Tulane is second in the AAC giving up 69.4 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

Memphis averages 80.1 points, 10.7 more per game than the 69.4 Tulane gives up. Tulane has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points above the 42.1% shooting opponents of Memphis have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Memphis won the last matchup 68-56 on Jan. 31. Dain Dainja scored 19 to help lead Memphis to the victory, and Rowan Brumbaugh scored 19 points for Tulane.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haggerty is scoring 21.9 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Colby Rogers is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brumbaugh is averaging 15.5 points, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Green Wave. Asher Woods is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 83.0 points, 36.8 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Green Wave: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.