Merrimack plays in MAAC Tournament against the Mount St. Mary’s

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (20-12, 13-8 MAAC) vs. Merrimack Warriors (18-14, 15-6 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -5.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack plays in the MAAC Tournament against Mount St. Mary’s.

The Warriors are 15-6 against MAAC opponents and 3-8 in non-conference play. Merrimack is 3-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mountaineers’ record in MAAC play is 13-8. Mount St. Mary’s is second in the MAAC with 34.6 rebounds per game led by Jedy Cordilia averaging 7.1.

Merrimack’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Mount St. Mary’s allows. Mount St. Mary’s scores 6.5 more points per game (71.0) than Merrimack gives up (64.5).

The teams square off for the second time this season. Mount St. Mary’s won the last meeting 66-58 on Feb. 1. Dola Adebayo scored 16 to help lead Mount St. Mary’s to the victory, and Matt Becht scored 13 points for Merrimack.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Clark is averaging 20 points, six assists and 2.8 steals for the Warriors. Bryan Etumnu is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Adebayo is scoring 13.3 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Mountaineers. Dallas Hobbs is averaging 13.3 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 39.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 26.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 12.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 71.3 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

