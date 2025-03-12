Merrimack Warriors play in MAAC Tournament against the Sacred Heart Pioneers

Sacred Heart Pioneers (15-17, 11-10 MAAC) vs. Merrimack Warriors (17-14, 14-6 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -3.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack and Sacred Heart meet in the MAAC Tournament.

The Warriors have gone 14-6 against MAAC opponents, with a 3-8 record in non-conference play. Merrimack scores 66.0 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game.

The Pioneers are 11-10 in MAAC play. Sacred Heart is 9-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Merrimack is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 44.2% Sacred Heart allows to opponents. Sacred Heart has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 41.8% shooting opponents of Merrimack have averaged.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Sacred Heart won the last meeting 60-59 on Feb. 22. Anquan Hill scored 17 to help lead Sacred Heart to the victory, and Adam Clark scored 18 points for Merrimack.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Etumnu is averaging 8.5 points, six rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Warriors. Matt Becht is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tanner Thomas is averaging 14.9 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Pioneers. Griffin Barrouk is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 25.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 11.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.