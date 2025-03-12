Miami (OH) RedHawks play the Eastern Michigan Eagles in MAC Tournament

Eastern Michigan Eagles (16-15, 9-9 MAC) vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks (23-8, 14-4 MAC)

Cleveland; Thursday, 4 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: RedHawks -5.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) plays in the MAC Tournament against Eastern Michigan.

The RedHawks are 14-4 against MAC opponents and 9-4 in non-conference play. Miami (OH) is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles’ record in MAC action is 9-9. Eastern Michigan gives up 76.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.9 points per game.

Miami (OH) averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 8.1 per game Eastern Michigan allows. Eastern Michigan averages 73.5 points per game, 0.7 more than the 72.8 Miami (OH) allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Eastern Michigan won 76-66 in the last matchup on Feb. 18. Da’Sean Nelson led Eastern Michigan with 25 points, and Eian Elmer led Miami (OH) with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peter Suder is averaging 13.3 points and 3.6 assists for the RedHawks. Kam Craft is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jalen Terry is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Eagles. Nelson is averaging 16.5 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

