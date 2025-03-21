Michigan State Spartans and Bryant Bulldogs play in the first round of NCAA Tournament

Bryant Bulldogs (23-11, 17-2 America East) vs. Michigan State Spartans (27-6, 18-4 Big Ten)

Cleveland; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -17.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Michigan State faces Bryant in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Spartans are 18-4 against Big Ten opponents and 9-2 in non-conference play. Michigan State averages 78.2 points while outscoring opponents by 11.0 points per game.

The Bulldogs’ record in America East games is 17-2. Bryant ranks fifth in the America East shooting 33.7% from 3-point range.

Michigan State averages 78.2 points per game, 4.3 more points than the 73.9 Bryant allows. Bryant averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Michigan State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaxon Kohler is averaging eight points and 7.6 rebounds for the Spartans. Jase Richardson is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Rafael Pinzon is scoring 18.5 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Earl Timberlake is averaging 15.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, five assists and 1.9 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 74.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 80.6 points, 39.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.