Michigan State Spartans take on the New Mexico Lobos in second round

New Mexico Lobos (27-7, 18-4 MWC) vs. Michigan State Spartans (28-6, 18-4 Big Ten)

Cleveland; Sunday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Michigan State and New Mexico play in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Spartans’ record in Big Ten games is 18-4, and their record is 10-2 in non-conference play. Michigan State ranks second in the Big Ten in rebounding with 37.1 rebounds. Jaxon Kohler leads the Spartans with 7.7 boards.

The Lobos are 18-4 in MWC play. New Mexico is the MWC leader with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Nelly Junior Joseph averaging 7.8.

Michigan State makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than New Mexico has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). New Mexico averages 14.0 more points per game (81.1) than Michigan State allows (67.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Akins is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Spartans. Jase Richardson is averaging 16.3 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Donovan Dent is shooting 49.4% and averaging 20.6 points for the Lobos. Joseph is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 9-1, averaging 76.3 points, 37.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Lobos: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.