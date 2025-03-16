Michigan Wolverines and Wisconsin Badgers meet in Big Ten Championship

Wisconsin Badgers (26-8, 16-7 Big Ten) vs. Michigan Wolverines (24-9, 16-6 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -3.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Michigan plays No. 18 Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship.

The Wolverines are 16-6 against Big Ten opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play. Michigan is fourth in the Big Ten with 16.2 assists per game led by Tre Donaldson averaging 4.1.

The Badgers’ record in Big Ten play is 16-7. Wisconsin is fifth in the Big Ten with 32.9 rebounds per game led by Nolan Winter averaging 5.9.

Michigan averages 78.8 points, 8.0 more per game than the 70.8 Wisconsin allows. Wisconsin has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points above the 40.8% shooting opponents of Michigan have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Michigan won the last meeting 67-64 on Dec. 4. Vladislav Goldin scored 24 to help lead Michigan to the win, and John Tonje scored 18 points for Wisconsin.

TOP PERFORMERS: Goldin is scoring 16.9 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Wolverines. Danny Wolf is averaging 14.7 points, 9.6 rebounds and four assists over the last 10 games.

Tonje is shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, while averaging 19.5 points and 5.3 rebounds. John Blackwell is averaging 15.7 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Badgers: 7-3, averaging 79.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

