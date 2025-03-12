Middle Tennessee takes on Louisiana Tech in CUSA Tournament

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (20-11, 9-9 CUSA) vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (21-10, 12-6 CUSA)

Huntsville, Alabama; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Raiders -2; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee and Louisiana Tech meet in the CUSA Tournament.

The Blue Raiders have gone 12-6 against CUSA teams, with a 9-4 record in non-conference play. Middle Tennessee ranks sixth in the CUSA at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 71.4 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 9-9 against CUSA opponents. Louisiana Tech has a 1-5 record in one-possession games.

Middle Tennessee makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Louisiana Tech has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). Louisiana Tech averages 73.8 points per game, 2.4 more than the 71.4 Middle Tennessee gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bulldogs won 85-74 in the last matchup on Feb. 21. Sean Newman Jr. led the Bulldogs with 23 points, and Jestin Porter led the Blue Raiders with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camryn Weston is averaging 11.9 points and 3.5 assists for the Blue Raiders. Essam Mostafa is averaging 15.9 points and 9.9 rebounds while shooting 61.3% over the last 10 games.

Newman is averaging 9.9 points and 7.9 assists for the Bulldogs. Amaree Abram is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.