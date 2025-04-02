Minnesota hosts Belmont following Grocholski’s 20-point game

Belmont Bruins (26-12, 17-6 MVC) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (24-11, 8-11 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota plays Belmont after Grace Grocholski scored 20 points in Minnesota’s 66-52 win over the Florida Gators.

Minnesota is ninth in the Big Ten scoring 73.4 points while shooting 44.0% from the field.

Belmont is second in the MVC giving up 63.2 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

Minnesota averages 73.4 points, 10.2 more per game than the 63.2 Belmont allows. Belmont averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Minnesota gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grocholski is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Tori McKinney is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jailyn Banks is averaging 12.8 points and 3.3 assists for the Bruins. Tuti Jones is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Bruins: 9-1, averaging 73.5 points, 37.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.