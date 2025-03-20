Missouri takes on Drake in first round of NCAA Tournament

Drake Bulldogs (30-3, 20-3 MVC) vs. Missouri Tigers (22-11, 11-9 SEC)

Wichita, Kansas; Thursday, 7:35 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -6.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Missouri and Drake square off in the NCAA Tournament first round.

The Tigers’ record in SEC play is 11-9, and their record is 11-2 in non-conference games. Missouri has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 20-3 against MVC teams. Drake is sixth in the MVC scoring 32.1 points per game in the paint led by Bennett Stirtz averaging 7.9.

Missouri makes 48.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Drake has allowed to its opponents (44.2%). Drake has shot at a 48.1% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points greater than the 44.3% shooting opponents of Missouri have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Grill is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 13.7 points and 1.6 steals. Mark Mitchell is averaging 16.7 points over the past 10 games.

Mitch Mascari averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. Stirtz is shooting 48.6% and averaging 20.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 89.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 68.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

