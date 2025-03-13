Mount St. Mary’s takes on Marist in MAAC Tournament

Marist Red Foxes (16-14, 11-9 MAAC) vs. Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (14-15, 12-8 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Thursday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s takes on Marist in the MAAC Tournament.

The Mountaineers’ record in MAAC games is 12-8, and their record is 2-7 in non-conference games. Mount St. Mary’s averages 64.4 points and has outscored opponents by 1.1 points per game.

The Red Foxes’ record in MAAC play is 11-9. Marist averages 15.2 turnovers per game and is 7-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Mount St. Mary’s is shooting 39.2% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 37.8% Marist allows to opponents. Marist averages 57.7 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 63.3 Mount St. Mary’s gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Mount St. Mary’s won 61-50 in the last matchup on March 8. Anna Lemaster led Mount St. Mary’s with 15 points, and Morgan Lee led Marist with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jo Raflo is averaging 15.2 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Lemaster is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jackie Piddock is averaging 5.5 points and 3.3 assists for the Red Foxes. Lee is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 64.7 points, 27.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Red Foxes: 5-5, averaging 59.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.