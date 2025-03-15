Murray State Racers play in MVC Tournament against the Drake Bulldogs

Drake Bulldogs (22-10, 16-5 MVC) vs. Murray State Racers (23-7, 17-4 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State plays in the MVC Tournament against Drake.

The Racers have gone 17-4 against MVC teams, with a 6-3 record in non-conference play. Murray State is fourth in the MVC with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Ava Learn averaging 2.8.

The Bulldogs are 16-5 against MVC teams. Drake averages 16.3 turnovers per game and is 6-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Murray State averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Drake gives up. Drake has shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points above the 44.3% shooting opponents of Murray State have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Drake won 92-86 in the last matchup on Feb. 14. Katie Dinnebier led Drake with 21 points, and Katelyn Young led Murray State with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is scoring 21.8 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Racers. Halli Poock is averaging 18.0 points and 2.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Dinnebier is shooting 50.6% and averaging 22.7 points for the Bulldogs. Courtney Becker is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 9-1, averaging 87.1 points, 36.0 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 80.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.