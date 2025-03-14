Murray State Racers take on the Bradley Braves in MVC Tournament

Bradley Braves (14-18, 8-13 MVC) vs. Murray State Racers (22-7, 16-4 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Friday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State plays in the MVC Tournament against Bradley.

The Racers’ record in MVC games is 16-4, and their record is 6-3 in non-conference games. Murray State is second in the MVC with 18.3 assists per game led by Haven Ford averaging 5.3.

The Braves’ record in MVC games is 8-13. Bradley is ninth in the MVC with 31.4 rebounds per game led by Ellie McDermid averaging 6.4.

Murray State averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 5.1 more made shots than the 4.9 per game Bradley gives up. Bradley averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Murray State gives up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Racers won 81-55 in the last matchup on Feb. 21. Katelyn Young led the Racers with 28 points, and Tamia Perryman led the Braves with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 22.1 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Racers. Halli Poock is averaging 17.6 points and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games.

Soleil Barnes averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc. Kaylen Nelson is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 8-2, averaging 85.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Braves: 5-5, averaging 58.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.