Navy Midshipmen and Holy Cross Crusaders square off in Patriot Tournament

Holy Cross Crusaders (18-11, 11-7 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (19-10, 11-7 Patriot)

Annapolis, Maryland; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Navy plays in the Patriot Tournament against Holy Cross.

The Midshipmen have gone 11-7 against Patriot opponents, with an 8-3 record in non-conference play. Navy is sixth in the Patriot with 13.4 assists per game led by Zanai Barnett-Gay averaging 3.1.

The Crusaders are 11-7 in Patriot play. Holy Cross has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Navy scores 67.3 points, 10.0 more per game than the 57.3 Holy Cross gives up. Holy Cross averages 61.1 points per game, 0.2 more than the 60.9 Navy gives up to opponents.

The teams did not play each other in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barnett-Gay is averaging 18.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.4 steals for the Midshipmen. Julianna Almeida is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 5-5, averaging 67.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Crusaders: 4-6, averaging 57.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points.

