NC State Wolfpack play Vermont Catamounts in first round of NCAA Tournament

Vermont Catamounts (21-12, 16-3 America East) at NC State Wolfpack (26-6, 18-3 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack -20.5; over/under is 124.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 NC State takes on Vermont in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wolfpack have gone 18-3 against ACC opponents, with an 8-3 record in non-conference play. NC State scores 76.8 points while outscoring opponents by 11.4 points per game.

The Catamounts’ record in America East action is 16-3. Vermont ranks third in college basketball allowing 52.2 points while holding opponents to 38.7% shooting.

NC State averages 76.8 points, 24.6 more per game than the 52.2 Vermont gives up. Vermont averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game NC State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Hayes is averaging 10.9 points and seven rebounds for the Wolfpack. Aziaha James is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

Catherine Gilwee is averaging eight points and 3.9 assists for the Catamounts. Nikola Priede is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 8-2, averaging 77.3 points, 37.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Catamounts: 9-1, averaging 63.7 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 46.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.