Nebraska visits Georgetown after Mack’s 37-point game

Nebraska Cornhuskers (18-14, 7-13 Big Ten) vs. Georgetown Hoyas (18-15, 8-13 Big East)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -7.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown hosts Nebraska after Malik Mack scored 37 points in Georgetown’s 85-82 victory against the Washington State Cougars.

Georgetown is fifth in the Big East in rebounding with 32.2 rebounds. Thomas Sorber paces the Hoyas with 8.5 boards.

Nebraska has a 0-6 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Georgetown’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Nebraska gives up. Nebraska averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Georgetown allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Epps averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoyas, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Micah Peavy is averaging 17.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games.

Brice Williams is averaging 20.3 points for the Cornhuskers. Juwan Gary is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 4-6, averaging 75.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 4-6, averaging 75.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.