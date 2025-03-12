Nevada plays Fresno State in MWC Tournament

Fresno State Bulldogs (6-25, 2-18 MWC) vs. Nevada Wolf Pack (16-15, 8-12 MWC)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -12.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada plays in the MWC Tournament against Fresno State.

The Wolf Pack have gone 8-12 against MWC teams, with an 8-3 record in non-conference play. Nevada scores 72.3 points and has outscored opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 2-18 against MWC teams. Fresno State has a 1-20 record against teams over .500.

Nevada’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Fresno State gives up. Fresno State’s 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than Nevada has given up to its opponents (43.4%).

The teams square off for the third time this season. Nevada won the last meeting 94-69 on Feb. 11. Nick Davidson scored 25 to help lead Nevada to the win, and Jasir Tremble scored 19 points for Fresno State.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davidson is scoring 15.7 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Wolf Pack. Kobe Sanders is averaging 18.4 points and 4.5 assists over the past 10 games.

Jalen Weaver averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc. Brian Amuneke is shooting 45.8% and averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 26.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 67.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.