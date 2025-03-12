New Mexico State Aggies and Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters play in CUSA Tournament

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (15-14, 8-10 CUSA) vs. New Mexico State Aggies (17-14, 10-8 CUSA)

Huntsville, Alabama; Thursday, 12:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State plays Louisiana Tech in the CUSA Tournament.

The Aggies’ record in CUSA games is 10-8, and their record is 7-6 against non-conference opponents. New Mexico State ranks eighth in the CUSA with 11.6 assists per game led by Molly Kaiser averaging 2.5.

The Lady Techsters are 8-10 in CUSA play. Louisiana Tech ranks second in the CUSA with 33.8 rebounds per game led by Jordan Marshall averaging 8.5.

New Mexico State makes 42.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Louisiana Tech has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). Louisiana Tech averages 66.8 points per game, 2.8 more than the 64.0 New Mexico State allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. New Mexico State won 87-80 in the last matchup on March 7. Kaiser led New Mexico State with 35 points, and Paris Bradley led Louisiana Tech with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fanta Gassama is averaging nine points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Aggies. Jaila Harding is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Marshall is averaging 11.3 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Lady Techsters. Bradley is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 65.9 points, 27.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Lady Techsters: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.