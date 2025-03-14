Norfolk State Spartans play the Morgan State Bears in MEAC Tournament

Morgan State Bears (14-17, 8-7 MEAC) vs. Norfolk State Spartans (22-10, 12-3 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Friday, 6 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -11.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State plays in the MEAC Tournament against Morgan State.

The Spartans’ record in MEAC play is 12-3, and their record is 10-7 in non-conference play. Norfolk State ranks second in the MEAC with 38.6 points per game in the paint led by Brian Moore Jr. averaging 8.0.

The Bears are 8-7 against MEAC opponents. Morgan State has a 6-9 record against teams over .500.

Norfolk State makes 49.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Morgan State has allowed to its opponents (45.1%). Morgan State has shot at a 48.2% clip from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points above the 41.6% shooting opponents of Norfolk State have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Norfolk State won 69-60 in the last matchup on Feb. 25. Christian Ings led Norfolk State with 12 points, and Kameron Hobbs led Morgan State with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is averaging 18.7 points and 3.1 assists for the Spartans. Terrance Jones is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hobbs is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 16.6 points. Will Thomas is averaging 15 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 80.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 78.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.