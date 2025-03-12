Norfolk State takes on Maryland-Eastern Shore in MEAC Tournament

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (6-24, 2-12 MEAC) vs. Norfolk State Spartans (21-10, 11-3 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -16.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State plays in the MEAC Tournament against Maryland-Eastern Shore.

The Spartans are 11-3 against MEAC opponents and 10-7 in non-conference play. Norfolk State is the top team in the MEAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 69.5 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

The Hawks are 2-12 in MEAC play. Maryland-Eastern Shore has a 3-14 record against teams over .500.

Norfolk State’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Maryland-Eastern Shore allows. Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Norfolk State allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Norfolk State won 75-63 in the last matchup on Feb. 15. Brian Moore Jr. led Norfolk State with 17 points, and Evan Johnson led Maryland-Eastern Shore with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Spartans. Terrance Jones is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ketron Shaw is scoring 18.0 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Hawks. Johnson is averaging 16.0 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 42.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 81.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Hawks: 2-8, averaging 65.0 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.