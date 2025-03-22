North Carolina and Oregon State square off in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Oregon State Beavers (19-15, 15-8 WCC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (27-7, 15-6 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -19.5; over/under is 120.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 North Carolina plays Oregon State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Tar Heels have gone 15-6 against ACC opponents, with a 12-1 record in non-conference play. North Carolina is fifth in the ACC in rebounding with 35.0 rebounds. Alyssa Ustby leads the Tar Heels with 9.5 boards.

The Beavers are 15-8 in WCC play. Oregon State averages 14.7 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when winning the turnover battle.

North Carolina makes 42.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than Oregon State has allowed to its opponents (37.9%). Oregon State averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than North Carolina gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maria Gakdeng is scoring 11.3 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Tar Heels. Lexi Donarski is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Kelsey Rees is averaging 12.8 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Beavers. AJ Marotte is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 7-3, averaging 65.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Beavers: 8-2, averaging 64.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.